LISTEN | Consensus reached by ministers in government committee and trucking stakeholders

An action plan was adopted to address challenges facing the road freight industry after agreement was reached between the road and freight Inter-ministerial committee and industry stakeholders on Monday.

Among the main challenges the industry faces is the hiring of foreign truck drivers. The adoption of the action plan comes after blockades of the N3 by disgruntled truck drivers.

The 11-point plan involves a review of cross-border road transport legislation, enforcement of visa requirements for drivers and the amendment to national road traffic legislation.