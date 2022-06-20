×

Politics

LISTEN | Consensus reached by ministers in government committee and trucking stakeholders

20 June 2022 - 18:39 By TIMESLIVE
Van Reenen's Pass was closede in both directions during a truck drivers protest.
Image: SAPS

An action plan was adopted to address challenges facing the road freight industry after agreement was reached between the road and freight Inter-ministerial committee and industry stakeholders on Monday. 

Among the main challenges the industry faces is the hiring of foreign truck drivers. The adoption of the action plan comes after blockades of the N3 by disgruntled truck drivers. 

The 11-point plan involves a review of cross-border road transport legislation, enforcement of visa requirements for drivers and the amendment to national road traffic legislation.

On Sunday, ministers in the IMC, including transport minister Fikile Mbalula, labour minister Thulas Nxesi, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and police minister Bheki Cele met owners and representatives from several logistics, freight and trucking companies and unions to discuss the recurring strikes and road closures. 

According to Motsoaledi, the issues facing the trucking industry wouldn’t exist if things were done the way they were meant too and legislation was adhered to. 

TimesLIVE

