Business Leadership SA applauds Zondo commission and seeks ways to boost capacity of NPA

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) is considering how to help boost the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as it embarks on prosecuting those implicated in state capture “without compromising any ethical considerations”.

The independent association, whose members include leaders of some of SA’s biggest businesses, has applauded the Zondo commission for its work over years of public hearings and investigating state capture allegations.

“Although all the commission’s reports have been released, this is just the beginning of the storm,” the forum said.

“Chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended criminal charges be filed against several people who played roles in stealing the assets of the people of SA. BLSA is fully behind his recommendation. The crimes these people are accused of are serious, and it is critical to the future wellbeing of the country that people are held accountable for their actions.

“It’s important for this process to be transparent to show the public our law enforcement authorities exercise their duties without fear or favour.”