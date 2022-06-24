Business Leadership SA applauds Zondo commission and seeks ways to boost capacity of NPA
Business Leadership SA (BLSA) is considering how to help boost the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as it embarks on prosecuting those implicated in state capture “without compromising any ethical considerations”.
The independent association, whose members include leaders of some of SA’s biggest businesses, has applauded the Zondo commission for its work over years of public hearings and investigating state capture allegations.
“Although all the commission’s reports have been released, this is just the beginning of the storm,” the forum said.
“Chief justice Raymond Zondo has recommended criminal charges be filed against several people who played roles in stealing the assets of the people of SA. BLSA is fully behind his recommendation. The crimes these people are accused of are serious, and it is critical to the future wellbeing of the country that people are held accountable for their actions.
“It’s important for this process to be transparent to show the public our law enforcement authorities exercise their duties without fear or favour.”
It said corruption came at a high price to businesses and the economy.
“BLSA is committed to supporting the prosecution processes and capacitating the NPA, and is assessing ways in which it can do so without compromising any ethical considerations.”
BLSA was eagerly awaiting charges to be brought against any senior political figures and private sector leaders who were implicated in the rot.
Zondo also recommended that structures and processes aimed at preventing corruption in future be set up.
“This is as important as prosecuting those who are guilty. BLSA is also fully behind the recommendation that senior appointments at state-owned enterprises cannot be left in the hands of politicians, and that an independent body be set up to execute this function.”
