Churchill Dam supply to be cut as water crisis grips Nelson Mandela Bay

Over the past week, Churchill has been carrying most of Impofu's shortfall and is now also seriously depleted.

Chair of the Amatola Water Board and leader of the intervention team, Pam Yako, recommended to the committee that Churchill's supply be cut immediately to reduce consumption and prevent dam failure due to over-extraction.

The recommendation, which was not opposed by the parties present, will see extraction from Churchill reduced from 60Ml/d to 25Ml/d.

By reducing consumption, it is expected that the Churchill Dam will last for another five days, otherwise it will run dry by Tuesday.

This will have an impact on the southern and western suburbs of NMB, including parts of New Brighton and Kwazakhele. Residents in these areas will experience intermittent water supply as a result of the reduced extraction.

The metro will supplement water supply in these areas with standpipe collection points, rainwater tanks and water tankers.