Churchill Dam supply to be cut as water crisis grips Nelson Mandela Bay
The rain may be pouring down in Nelson Mandela Bay, but the dams are still running dry.
Churchill Dam is the latest to be depleted and a decision has been made to reduce consumption to prevent dam failure due to over-extraction.
NMB's multiparty political oversight committee met on Thursday to receive a report from the intervention team appointed by minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu.
The report covered a range of issues related to the drought and water crisis, aimed at averting dry taps.
The primary focus is on addressing the consumption trend, now at 60 megalitres per day (Ml/d) over the target of 230Ml/d.
The metro is not extracting water from the Impofu Dam because a barge is being relocated. Once the barge is ready, the Impofu will begin yielding 30Ml/d again.
Over the past week, Churchill has been carrying most of Impofu's shortfall and is now also seriously depleted.
Chair of the Amatola Water Board and leader of the intervention team, Pam Yako, recommended to the committee that Churchill's supply be cut immediately to reduce consumption and prevent dam failure due to over-extraction.
The recommendation, which was not opposed by the parties present, will see extraction from Churchill reduced from 60Ml/d to 25Ml/d.
By reducing consumption, it is expected that the Churchill Dam will last for another five days, otherwise it will run dry by Tuesday.
This will have an impact on the southern and western suburbs of NMB, including parts of New Brighton and Kwazakhele. Residents in these areas will experience intermittent water supply as a result of the reduced extraction.
The metro will supplement water supply in these areas with standpipe collection points, rainwater tanks and water tankers.
Initially, nine of the 24 communal water collection points will be activated to operate 24-hours a day.
These measures will come into effect on Saturday and are expected to last for at least seven days.
In the interim, the metro is increasing the citywide installation of water demand control systems and users are encouraged to cut their water consumption to below 50l per person per day.
More information on exact locations and availability of these augmentation supplies will be published soon, on all municipal communication platforms.
Meanwhile, about 1,309 water leaks have been repaired in the past three days out of a total backlog of 3,000.
For official updates on the water crisis, visit www.baywatersavers.co.za or WhatsApp “Water” to 064-744-7721.
