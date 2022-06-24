×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom labour protests 'bring more load-shedding risks' for SA

24 June 2022 - 08:51
Eskom said labour protests were causing operational disturbances on top of generation plant breakdowns. Stock photo.
Eskom said labour protests were causing operational disturbances on top of generation plant breakdowns. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts

Protests at nine Eskom power stations and facilities over the past 24 hours could result in load-shedding at higher stages, the power utility warned on Friday.

Some employees had embarked on unprotected strikes after a deadlock in wage negotiations on Tuesday.

The protests included intimidation of employees, blockading roads leading to power stations and facilities, and inhibiting the free flow of personnel and commodities required for the generation of electricity and smooth operations, said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The unavailability of power generation plants had necessitated extensive use of emergency generation reserves which were being depleted faster then they could be replenished. 

“Eskom cautions the public that should these criminal acts of intimidation persist or spread, this would increase the risk of operational disturbances and the implementation of load-shedding at higher stages.

“Before these disturbances the power system had already been under considerable strain for a while, with stage 2 load-shedding now being implemented.

“The provision of electricity is an essential service in which industrial action is not permitted. The free movement of personnel and transportation of commodities in and out of power stations are essential to ensure smooth operations and to limit load-shedding to current levels and below,” he said.

Eskom appealed to its labour partners and striking employees to embrace a higher purpose by putting the people of SA first, respecting the law and desisting from illegal conduct. In the interim, incidents had been reported to the police.

Eskom said it was monitoring the situation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

How to fight cost of living and climate crises? Save energy at home

Cutting back energy use is the cheapest, most effective way to save on bills, while also reducing carbon emissions to slow the pace of global ...
News
1 day ago

Load-shedding by Eskom affects City Power during restoration

City Power said on Thursday load-shedding is putting a strain on its resources, with some substations unable to return during restorations.
News
12 hours ago

Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters

Utility in crisis with bill to fix Medupi soaring by half a billion rands more
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'
ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA