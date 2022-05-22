Begging bowls and breakdowns as Eskom teeters
Utility in crisis with bill to fix Medupi soaring by half a billion rands
22 May 2022 - 00:00
As SA lurched to stage 4 load-shedding yesterday, it emerged that stricken power utility Eskom will need almost R600m more to rectify design defects at its R135bn Medupi power station...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.