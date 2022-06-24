×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA Post Office apologises as online systems go down

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
24 June 2022 - 11:08
Point-of-sale and other systems were not available at post office branches on Friday morning. File photo.
Point-of-sale and other systems were not available at post office branches on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The SA Post Office (Sapo) was offline for business transactions early on Friday.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said point-of-sale and other systems were not available to customers.

“Offline transactions can be performed at post office branches, including posting and collecting of items,” he said.

“Sapo apologises for the inconvenience and is working to restore its system as quickly as possible.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Health department defends decision to use post offices to distribute chronic medication

“The distribution and collection at the pickup point does not necessarily require a pharmacist," said health department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
News
1 day ago

Usually get your medicine at a clinic? Now you can collect it from a post office

Government clinic patients can now collect their chronic medication from their local post office.
News
2 weeks ago

Post Office 'in ICU' but hoping to get a share of the spectrum windfall

The SA Post Office (Sapo) is banking on getting an allocation from the government’s sale of radio frequency spectrum to ease its financial woes.
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant after reconsideration? You could get your money ... South Africa
  2. ‘He’s snitching on the president’ — SA weighs in on the DA approaching the FBI ... South Africa
  3. How to live in Sandton for just R3,100 a month News
  4. KZN businesses hire private security to safeguard parts of N3 and other hotspots South Africa
  5. 'People made fun of him for running away so slowly': Inmate collared after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

40% water used in Nelson Mandela Bay is 'lost'
ANNOUNCEMENT: First monkeypox case reported in SA