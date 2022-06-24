SA Post Office apologises as online systems go down

The SA Post Office (Sapo) was offline for business transactions early on Friday.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said point-of-sale and other systems were not available to customers.

“Offline transactions can be performed at post office branches, including posting and collecting of items,” he said.

“Sapo apologises for the inconvenience and is working to restore its system as quickly as possible.”

TimesLIVE

