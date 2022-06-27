Bara CEO explains why they've cancelled or postponed 870 operations this year

The head of Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Monday said mostly matters beyond her staff's control had led to the postponement or cancellation of more than 870 operations this year.

“We have 43 theatres and our patient load is quite heavy. We strive to prioritise emergency surgical procedures,” said CEO Dr Nkele Lesia.

“We don’t cancel any emergency cases and the reasons for cancellation are many — some of them are patient-related, which we are not in control of. For example, if the person is not fit for a surgery.”