×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Lost files, broken machines and no ink for scans- Inside the cancer care crisis in SA hospitals

Patients are dying while waiting for treatment

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
27 March 2022 - 00:00

A Johannesburg woman with late-stage breast cancer has told of her nightmare experience trying to get treatment from the state, including having to wait five months for chemotherapy due to broken machines and staff repeatedly losing her file...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. 'Let's fight together' - Mark Pilgrim confirms he has stage four lung cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. Cancer equipment sits in storage while patients are turned away News
  3. ‘Worse than Life Esidimeni’: hospital backlogs ‘see cancer patients sent home ... News
  4. Death trap: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital still limping months after fire havoc News

Most read

  1. Mkhize unfazed by Digital Vibes accusation as he eyes Ramaphosa's job Politics
  2. From the slammer to a superyacht: Ex-jailbird sets his sights on luxury ... News
  3. Weapons allegedly smuggled into Lesotho on Zuma's presidential jet after coup ... Politics
  4. Besieged public protector lashes out at Ramaphosa in speech Politics
  5. From bags to riches: Plastic bag-tax fraudsters allegedly pocketed nearly R10m ... News

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe