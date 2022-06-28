AfriForum takes striking Eskom workers to court

AfriForum moved to remind Eskom workers that power stations were classified as national key points and appropriate action had to be taken to protect the sites.

The organisation called on the police to ensure they protected the key points, adding they should have already intervened.

“Police should have already acted to stop the impending strike at the affected power stations.

“The situation has escalated so badly that we suspect the police service will have to enlist the help of the defence force to bring the situation under control.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.