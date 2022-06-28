×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Gordhan hopes Eskom back to normal on Wednesday, blames intimidation for stage 6 load-shedding

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
28 June 2022 - 18:42
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is confident of a return to normality.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan is confident of a return to normality.
Image: Esa Alexander

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday said staff from Eskom will restore the power utility to “some level of normality” after the resolution of an unprotected strike which began on June 22.

He said the industrial action has led to Eskom taking the country to level 6 load-shedding from Tuesday afternoon.

Gordhan said since the winter season started, there has been big demand for electricity  and the strike meant that at many power stations up to  90% of staff could not work because of intimidation. This affected the functioning of those stations.

“This intimidation is completely unacceptable.”

Gordhan said he had been given an assurance that everything would be done to bring normality.

“As a result of consultations between some of the unions and a management team at Eskom earlier today, an agreement was reached on a wage settlement that both parties will commit to in due course.

“Agreement was also reached that the unions which were primarily involved in these activities will request their members to return to work tomorrow.”

Unions call for situation to be ‘normalised’ at Eskom plants after progress in wage talks

On Tuesday two unions whose members have downed tools at Eskom plants across the country called on their members to return to work after progress ...
News
56 minutes ago

Gordhan said what he heard was over the past week, a number of units at each power stations had been seriously affected. He said the cleanup operation will start Wednesday and where maintenance of units had been interrupted, activities would restart.

“More units will come online that had  not been attended to. Though Eskom is saying from 4pm, level 6 load-shedding will occur, I am hoping that all of us who constitute the Eskom community will work hard to avoid level 6 tomorrow. 

“That depends on the co-operation we get from all stakeholders,” Gordhan said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Union of Metalworkers of  SA said a meeting at Eskom on Tuesday morning had registered considerable progress in that a new offer will be tabled at the central bargaining forum (CBF) on Friday.

“Given that Eskom has finally agreed to return to the negotiating table and there is a new offer which will be formally presented on Friday in the CBF, NUM and Numsa leadership are calling on our members at Eskom to give the process of negotiation a chance,” the unions said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LETTER | Eskom has failed and must lose its licence

Eskom mainly applies illegal strategies like load reduction in black areas even though we've learnt white areas also default on payments.
Ideas
1 day ago

AfriForum takes striking Eskom workers to court

AfriForum says it is taking legal action against striking Eskom workers.
News
1 hour ago

RECORDED | Gordhan briefs SA on Eskom load-shedding

Minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan is briefing the media on Tuesday night on the implementation of stage 6 load-shedding by embattled ...
Politics
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Atul Gupta: Whoever becomes president in the years to come, I can assure you he ... News
  2. 22 killed in East London tavern South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa
  4. ‘She drew her last breath crying for help’: tavern survivor relives ordeal South Africa
  5. UPDATE | Youngest victim in Eastern Cape tavern tragedy was 13 years old South Africa

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms