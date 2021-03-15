More than 1,000 unidentified bodies lying in Gauteng mortuaries

Close to 1,200 unidentified bodies lay in Gauteng's state mortuaries last year, with more than 100 identified bodies having been buried as paupers because they had not been claimed.

Also, cases of “serious adverse events” (SAEs) in Gauteng public hospitals had risen from 4,170 in 2019 to 4,701. SAEs are events arising from the health-care environment and which may affect the medical outcome on a patient by either lengthening their stay in hospital or further complicating their condition.

The figures were revealed by Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi in response to questions in the Gauteng legislature last week.

According to the statistics, Gauteng state mortuaries had 1,173 unidentified bodies last year, and a further 120 bodies that were identified but were buried as paupers as they were unclaimed.

When it came to SAEs, Mokgethi said Tembisa Hospital was the worst affected, with 1,226 SAEs last year.

Mokgethi said an SAE is defined as an event that results in an unintended harm to the patient by an act of commission or omission, rather than by the underlying disease or condition of the patient.