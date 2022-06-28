×

South Africa

What you said: 'Parents, children and venue must all be investigated' in Enyobeni tavern tragedy

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
28 June 2022 - 10:05
Residents and family members outside the tavern in Scenery Park where 21 people died in the early hours of Sunday morning in East London.
Residents and family members outside the tavern in Scenery Park where 21 people died in the early hours of Sunday morning in East London.
Image: Mark Andrews

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on the death of 21 people at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

The tavern in Scenery Park in East London was shut down on Sunday after 17 patrons inexplicably died in the venue. Several others were rushed to hospital, where they died.

The Daily Dispatch reported initial speculation was that patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies had visible injuries. 

Bodies were seen lying as if patrons collapsed suddenly while dancing or in conversation. Some were seen slumped across chairs and over tables.

As many questioned the venue’s management amid claims minors as young as 13 frequented the tavern and were the victims, police minister Bheki Cele suggested parents also needed to take responsibility.

He said they should be aware of their children’s whereabouts and enforce curfews.

The majority of TimesLIVE readers agreed and called for the tavern's owners, as well as the parents and children, to be held to account.

Responding to a poll, 51% said “the parents, children and venue must all be investigated”. 45% said “13-year-olds should not be allowed at taverns”.

Four percent said youngsters should be responsible for themselves.

The debate continued on social media.

“The parents are not to be blamed. Kids no longer listen to their parents all because their father and mother 'government' has given them unending rights over their biological parents. How do you expect the parents to call their children to order when there are rights opposing every law they place at home,” said Michael Ramabu.

Delyse Hopkins said parents were to blame.

“Who goes to bed at 12 and your 13 year-old kid is not home yet? No matter if we blame everyone else, the buck stops at the parent raising that kid”.

Vernon Moganedi asked: “Why do we always look for one thing to blame?

“This is a societal problem. This is a result of a multifaceted problem. A child's consciousness is not shaped by the teachings of parents only. It's influenced by a lot of things.”

