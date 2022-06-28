What you said: 'Parents, children and venue must all be investigated' in Enyobeni tavern tragedy

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on the death of 21 people at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.

The tavern in Scenery Park in East London was shut down on Sunday after 17 patrons inexplicably died in the venue. Several others were rushed to hospital, where they died.

The Daily Dispatch reported initial speculation was that patrons were exposed to some form of poison as none of the bodies had visible injuries.

Bodies were seen lying as if patrons collapsed suddenly while dancing or in conversation. Some were seen slumped across chairs and over tables.

As many questioned the venue’s management amid claims minors as young as 13 frequented the tavern and were the victims, police minister Bheki Cele suggested parents also needed to take responsibility.

He said they should be aware of their children’s whereabouts and enforce curfews.

The majority of TimesLIVE readers agreed and called for the tavern's owners, as well as the parents and children, to be held to account.

Responding to a poll, 51% said “the parents, children and venue must all be investigated”. 45% said “13-year-olds should not be allowed at taverns”.

Four percent said youngsters should be responsible for themselves.