South Africa

EFF condemns robbery, hijacking of MP Vuyani Pambo

29 June 2022 - 13:30
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Vuyani Pambo.
EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Vuyani Pambo.
Image: Esa Alexander

The EFF has condemned the hijacking and robbery of MP Vuyani Pambo on Monday evening.

The party said Pambo's car was parked outside his mother's house when three armed men approached him and demanded money before driving off in his car. 

“The armed men drove around with the vehicle and fled with his personal belongings which include his passport, identity documents, organisational materials and other valuables.”

The manner in which the robbery was carried out “shows that it was premeditated”.

The EFF said Pambo was with the mother of his child and his child when the incident happened. No-one was harmed.

“This incident proves that no-one is immune to criminal activity and the continued incompetence of this government has given criminals boldness to strike with full knowledge that there will be no consequences.

“The levels of criminality, especially of organised crime, have reached intolerable levels, particularly abductions, hijackings and assassinations,” said the EFF.

Quarterly crime statistics released last month showed common robbery and car hijackings increased by 13% and 19.7% respectively in the first quarter of 2022. 

Police minister Bheki Cele called on police officers to pull their weight, because failure in crime-fighting efforts often started at police stations. 

“SAPS has thousands of hard-working and dedicated officers who  put their lives at risk daily in the execution of their duties. Unfortunately, there are police officers that are failing communities. The failure often starts at police stations.”

