Transnet invites SMEs to help it spend billions to expand SA's major ports

Siyabonga Ndwandwe, acting executive manager for the project delivery unit said TNPA understands the challenges and the national agenda to combat them and is prepared to drive it.

“Localisation of procurement growth goes hand in hand with that. The government intends to respond on various platforms, such as SMME development, BBBEE, competitive supplier programmes ... So we get the historical issues and there’s a framework of how we need to address them,” he said.

“There is ‘black industrialisation’ that is really aimed at unlocking access to finance and markets that are tapped and untapped. We’re hoping to open people’s minds to other things that are available within project delivery that we can upskill ourselves with, aside from pouring concrete and laying bricks.”

Outlining what is in the investment pipeline for the region in the next three years, Ndwandwe encouraged SMMEs to “find the lanes that fit their services and find a way in”.

“Richards Bay is looking at an investment proposal of about R590m in the next three years. At Port of Durban, it’s R4.3bn. Hopefully, when we break these numbers down you will see where you fit in.”

There are 66 projects in the pipeline — 39 of which are earmarked for Durban. Thirty-five have not yet started, including 15 that are still in concept stage.

Mzonyana Sidinana, acting executive manager for supply chain, outlined the processes to follow to get a tender with Transnet.

He said there are pre-qualification requirements to qualify for a tender at Transnet: BBBEE level, subcontracting and need for local content.

Though the requirements were declared invalid by the Constitutional Court in February, Sidinana said they were given 12 months to come up with a “better conditions” so they are in effect until February next year.

He said the Transnet constitution calls for a fair and equitable procurement process among suppliers.

“I heard about an ‘evergreen’ contractor who always gets business. Through this restructuring of the organisation we will ensure that we have SME development that makes sure that no service provider is ‘evergreen’ or keeps getting contracts. The process must rotate,” he said.

“Processes must be competitive, hence there is no way we can have one service provider. There must be at least three service providers competing.”

Motlohi said it was imperative that people, especially from port cities, became familiar with ports — “the elementary parts of the maritime language”. He proposed that primary school pupils should visit ports and learn the basics.

“Everyone in the port cities must know at least some maritime language. The biggest thing we have in Durban is the ocean but people don’t know even the elementary parts of the language,” he said. “This will help them connect with international investors because from a language perspective we can do better. Relationships precede business because you can’t do business with a person you don’t trust.”

TimesLIVE

