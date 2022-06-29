×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Video & Podcasts

WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in tavern

Schoolchildren in Scenery Park, East London, organised a white T-shirt candlelight march to Enyobeni tavern and demanded the tavern owner be removed from the area.

Catherine White Video journalist
29 June 2022 - 20:46

Hundreds of schoolchildren marched to the doors of the Enyobeni tavern demanding the owner shut down the premises after the mysterious deaths of 21 children there.

The children, wearing white T-shirts and carrying candles, held pictures of the victims.

A song dubbed “RIP Tribute” was heard playing in the neighbourhood. The song was created by local artist Slimmo in tribute to those who died on Sunday. 

 

Lumko High pupil Langa Miya said she knew one of the victims, a 13-year-old boy who attended her school.

“We used to give him money to buy stuff at the tuck-shop for us. He was a very sweet boy,” Miya said. “This is not the first time bad things have happened at that tavern. We need something done about this.”

Methodist Church mothers' union member Tiny Sqwepu told TimesLIVE she was distraught.

“I am a mother, I am a churchgoer. I have a feeling. I wish the world would learn that liquor is not important. This is a sin. I am not feeling well at all. This is really bad,”  Sqwepu  said. 

Youth leaders told TimesLIVE that on Friday there will be a bigger march. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele, wipe your tears and take action,’ say angry residents after East London tavern tragedy

Residents of Scenery Park in East London allege that the police and liquor board failed to respond to complaints about the Enyobeni tavern at least a ...
Video & Podcasts
1 day ago

Five East London tavern victims still not identified

Five bodies from the East London tavern tragedy have not yet been identified, the Eastern Cape health department said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

14-year-old Enyobeni survivor speaks of trauma after witnessing peers die

“I wish I didn’t lie to my parents.” These are the words of a 14-year-old girl from East London who had told her family she would be attending a ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | East London artist writes tribute song for children who died in tavern Video & Podcasts
  2. WATCH | ‘The government is failing the youth’ — Scenery Park residents as ... Video & Podcasts
  3. WATCH | 'Unknown territory': Eskom confirms stage 6 load-shedding South Africa
  4. WATCH | ‘Bheki Cele, wipe your tears and take action,’ say angry residents ... Video & Podcasts
  5. WATCH | Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms Video & Podcasts

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...