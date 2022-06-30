Miraculous escape for passengers as bus lands on top of their vehicle
30 June 2022 - 20:43
The Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town was closed to traffic on Thursday evening after a MyCiTi bus landed on top of a car.
Cape Town - N2 Nelson Mandela Drive (Update): #BusCrash #MyCitiBus - MAJOR DELAYS leaving the City Centre area pic.twitter.com/rFFSbaYGn0— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 30, 2022
An image posted by the city's traffic services showed how the entire top part of the white VW Polo had been flattened by the bus.
Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said two people were injured.
According to eyewitnesses, the bus did not have any passengers in it at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.
