South Africa

Miraculous escape for passengers as bus lands on top of their vehicle

30 June 2022 - 20:43 By TIMESLIVE
A huge MyCiti bus landed on top of a car in the Cape Town CBD on Thursday.
Image: Twitter/ @TrafficSA

The Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town was closed to traffic on Thursday evening after a MyCiTi bus landed on top of a car.

An image posted by the city's traffic services showed how the entire top part of the white VW Polo had been flattened by the bus. 

Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said two people were injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the bus did not have any passengers in it at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

