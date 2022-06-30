State opposes bail for suspects in case of woman found dead in mineshaft
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail in the matter of the two suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping Refiloe Malope in Limpopo.
Sgt Thabo Letudi Moses Mokoana, 40, stationed at Benoni police station, and Modirelwa Maxwell Mokoana, 42, were arrested for Malope's murder last week. They appeared in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.
NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was postponed to July 7 for a formal bail application.
Malope, 31, was allegedly taken by force by two suspects. An eyewitness claimed to have seen her being shoved into the boot of a sedan at Kgaphamadi village in Limpopo on May 9. The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.
David Malope, her brother, previously told TimesLIVE that he was called by his other sister, Tshepiso, telling him that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had asked for help with their car.
“She was sitting in her van where she lives and the people asked to be jump-started. She said to them that she was also stuck and could not help them,” he said at the time.
“Tshepiso asked Refiloe if she knew them. She said they were related to her girlfriend and she then left and went to the shop. Neighbours said on her way back from the shop, the people took her,” said David.
Refiloe's body was retrieved from a mineshaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon.
Though he said they still didn't know what the motive for her killing was, David said they were relieved that they had finally found her body.
“We are relieved we have found her. We are making arrangements so her body can go home,” he said.
Another unidentified body was retrieved from the mine shaft and investigations are under way to determine the identity and cause of death.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.