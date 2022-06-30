×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

State opposes bail for suspects in case of woman found dead in mineshaft

30 June 2022 - 17:42
The body of Refiloe Malope, 31, was retrieved from a mine shaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon.
The body of Refiloe Malope, 31, was retrieved from a mine shaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail in the matter of the two suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping Refiloe Malope in Limpopo.

Sgt Thabo Letudi Moses Mokoana, 40, stationed at Benoni police station, and Modirelwa Maxwell Mokoana, 42, were arrested for Malope's murder last week. They appeared in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was postponed to July 7 for a formal bail application.

Malope, 31, was allegedly taken by force by two suspects. An eyewitness claimed to have seen her being shoved into the boot of a sedan at Kgaphamadi village in Limpopo on May 9. The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.

David Malope, her brother, previously told TimesLIVE that he was called by his other sister, Tshepiso, telling him that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had asked for help with their car.

Brother 'knows suspect' in case of murdered woman found in mineshaft

Though still in pain, the family of a 31-year-old woman who was kidnapped last month are relieved they finally have her body, putting an end weeks of ...
News
1 day ago

“She was sitting in her van where she lives and the people asked to be jump-started. She said to them that she was also stuck and could not help them,” he said at the time. 

“Tshepiso asked Refiloe if she knew them. She said they were related to her girlfriend and she then left and went to the shop. Neighbours said on her way back from the shop, the people took her,” said David. 

Refiloe's body was retrieved from a mineshaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon. 

Though he said they still didn't know what the motive for her killing was, David said they were relieved that they had finally found her body.

“We are relieved we have found her. We are making arrangements so her body can go home,” he said.

Another unidentified body was retrieved from the mine shaft and investigations are under way to determine the identity and cause of death.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted daughter, 14, 'raped and murdered'

EFF MP Kenny Motsamai's adopted 14-year-old daughter was allegedly raped and poisoned on Monday afternoon. She died in hospital on Wednesday.
News
2 hours ago

Body of abducted Limpopo woman and another unidentified body recovered from mineshaft in Benoni

The body of Refiloe Malope was retrieved from  a mineshaft in Benoni on Monday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

‘If police don’t take violence against women seriously, we won’t win this war’

GBV experts weigh in after a woman was murdered just after her boyfriend was released on bail for threatening her
News
1 week ago

Police sergeant arrested in Refiloe Malope car boot kidnapping case

A sergeant stationed at Benoni police station in Gauteng and his alleged accomplice have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping Refiloe Malope in ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN pupil who was suspended over traditional attire ends her life South Africa
  2. Home affairs to 'vigorously defend' Zim permit decision South Africa
  3. ‘Zondo didn’t write state capture report’: Motsoeneng comes out swinging News
  4. They might be amigos, but they should be charged for R44m fraud, says Zondo News
  5. Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’ South Africa

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...