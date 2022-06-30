State opposes bail for suspects in case of woman found dead in mineshaft

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it will oppose bail in the matter of the two suspects arrested for allegedly kidnapping Refiloe Malope in Limpopo.

Sgt Thabo Letudi Moses Mokoana, 40, stationed at Benoni police station, and Modirelwa Maxwell Mokoana, 42, were arrested for Malope's murder last week. They appeared in the Nebo magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of kidnapping, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the matter was postponed to July 7 for a formal bail application.

Malope, 31, was allegedly taken by force by two suspects. An eyewitness claimed to have seen her being shoved into the boot of a sedan at Kgaphamadi village in Limpopo on May 9. The car sped off in the direction of Motsephiri, according to witnesses.

David Malope, her brother, previously told TimesLIVE that he was called by his other sister, Tshepiso, telling him that Refiloe had been attacked by people who had asked for help with their car.