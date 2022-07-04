Two sets of twins aged 8 and 13 die in shack fire in Mpumalanga

Two sets of twins left in the care of their 17-year-old brother died in a shack fire on Monday morning in Hendrina, near Ermelo in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said police were called to the scene where a shack was on fire at Marikana informal settlement in Hendrina and found the twins, aged eight and 13, burned beyond recognition.

Mohlala said it is not yet confirmed what caused the fire, but power cables visible on the ground prompted the suspicion there may have been an illegal electricity connection.

He said information received was that the 33-year-old mother of the deceased left them in the care of their 17-year-old brother three days ago.

“When the fire broke out, the brother tried to save his siblings but couldn’t as the fire was already at an advanced stage. The mother and 17-year-old boy have been taken to hospital in Middelburg in a state of shock,” Mohlala said.

He said police have registered an inquest and the investigation is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

