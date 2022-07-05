×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Nine injured as elderly man crashes vehicle through Durban butchery

05 July 2022 - 12:25
Nine people were injured when an elderly man crashed through a Durban butchery.
Nine people were injured when an elderly man crashed through a Durban butchery.
Image: Orrin Singh

Nine people sustained minor to moderate injuries when an 87-year-old man crashed his vehicle through a butchery in Morningside, Durban, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on the corner of Argyle Road and Seventh Avenue.

According to the store owner, the man had been reversing his vehicle when he mistakenly accelerated, crashing through the glass doors.

“There were a few people seated in the store, some children and other patrons. It was a mistake, I'm just glad no-one was seriously injured.”

Paramedics on the scene treated eight people for minor injuries, while a 13-year-old girl was transported to hospital for further care.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Zhou says halo device saved his life

Chinese driver Guanyu Zhou said Formula One's halo head protection system saved him after his crushed car was wedged sideways between a tyre wall and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

IN PICS | Accident, involving ambulance, bus and truck leaves 50 injured and traffic at standstill

Mike Gough from ProMed was on the scene and said the accident happened while an ambulance was attending to another accident just before 8pm.
News
2 days ago

Miraculous escape for passengers as bus lands on top of their vehicle

The Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town was closed to traffic on Thursday evening after a MyCiti bus landed on top of a car.
News
4 days ago

Car wash ‘accident’ leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A man has been critically injured after a motorist “accidentally” drove over him at a car wash in Ballito, north of Durban on Wednesday.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Women’s league pick seen as Ramaphosa power grab Politics
  2. Woman and nephew die after falling into maize silo in Standerton South Africa
  3. ANC says Ramaphosa must schedule new meeting with integrity commission Politics
  4. Neighbourly relations go to the dogs at Zimbali Coastal Estate News
  5. Cele plans to make criminals’ lives more difficult with eyes in sky News

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths