South Africa

Thieves bomb ATM at Johannesburg filling station and steal fuel

09 July 2022 - 15:33
A dozen men allegedly bombed an ATM at a Johannesburg filling station and stole fuel on Saturday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A dozen men allegedly bombed an ATM at a Johannesburg filling station and stole fuel on Saturday morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said Booysens police were investigating a case of business robbery after a filling station in Nasrec was targeted.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of  July 9 a group of approximately 12 men entered the garage and, at gunpoint, ordered everyone to go outside,” said Sello.

“The suspects bombed the vault safe and filled two vehicles with fuel before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the vehicles was identified as a white Toyota Fortuner.”

TimesLIVE

