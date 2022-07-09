“It is alleged that in the early hours of July 9 a group of approximately 12 men entered the garage and, at gunpoint, ordered everyone to go outside,” said Sello.
“The suspects bombed the vault safe and filled two vehicles with fuel before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the vehicles was identified as a white Toyota Fortuner.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Thieves bomb ATM at Johannesburg filling station and steal fuel
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
A dozen men allegedly bombed an ATM at a Johannesburg filling station and stole fuel on Saturday morning.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said Booysens police were investigating a case of business robbery after a filling station in Nasrec was targeted.
“It is alleged that in the early hours of July 9 a group of approximately 12 men entered the garage and, at gunpoint, ordered everyone to go outside,” said Sello.
“The suspects bombed the vault safe and filled two vehicles with fuel before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the vehicles was identified as a white Toyota Fortuner.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Five arrested after ATM bombed and filling station robbed in Carousel View
Police watchdog to probe shooting of suspected ATM bombers
Gang straps bomb to ATM worker: Is this a terrifying new trend?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos