South Africa

‘Guns are like fireworks here’: Nomzamo residents after Soweto tavern massacre

11 July 2022 - 11:26
Wandile Rafuza at the local sport field where Nomzamo residents are sharing their concerns about crime in the area.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Residents of Nomzamo in Orlando East, Soweto have gathered at the local sports field to address their crime challenges with police minister Bheki Cele on Monday .

“We don’t have electricity and crime in Nomzamo is out of control,” said Wandile Rafuza, who used to be part of the community policing forum (CPF) in the informal settlement.

He said the CPF structure was there but residents no longer wanted to participate because of the high crime rate.

He said guns “are like fireworks” in the area and when residents report the issues to the police station, they are told Orlando police don’t go to the informal settlement in the evenings.

“They said they are afraid of being shot at,” he said.

“Who is going to protect us if the police are afraid? It is like we are just voting tools.”

Some residents said people are no longer mugged with knives, but with guns.

“This squatter camp is harbouring every gang from other areas,” said Rafuza.

Cele is yet to address the residents. The minister and his deputy Cassel Mathale are receiving an update on investigations into the tavern massacre which occurred in the early hours on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

