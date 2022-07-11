×

South Africa

Soldier dies of illness during Mozambique deployment: SANDF

11 July 2022 - 07:56 By TimesLIVE
A member of the SA military died in hospital in Pemba, Mozambique. Stock photo.
Image: Dmitry Kalinovsky/123rf.com

A Free State soldier serving in Mozambique has succumbed to illness in the neighbouring country, the SA National Defence Force says.

Staff Sergeant Johan Andries van Rooyen, 51, died at Level 2 hospital in Pemba, Mozambique on July 9.

He was part of Operation Vikela, SA’s contribution to the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique).

“Van Rooyen reported at Mihluri base where he presented with a severe headache and chest complications before being transferred to Level 2 hospital in Pemba,” the military said.

He was from 2 Field Engineer Regiment in Kroonstad. His body will be repatriated home for the army and his family to finalise funeral arrangements.

TimesLIVE

