×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Son 'shot dead', father 'beaten with brick' during family fight

11 July 2022 - 11:37 By TimesLIVE
A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his son during an argument. Stock image.
A man has been arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his son during an argument. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A father who allegedly fatally shot his son has been arrested in hospital, where he was receiving treatment after allegedly being beaten with a brick by his older son upon learning what his dad had done.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the 64-year-old KwaNobuhle man will appear in the Kariega magistrate's court on Monday for the murder of his 35-year-old son on Saturday.

The pair allegedly had an argument, after which the father went to his bedroom and returned with his licensed firearm and shot his son twice, in the chest and left arm.

“The victim ran out into the street and collapsed. He was taken to hospital by a resident but succumbed to his injuries,” said Naidu.

“The suspect was arrested at the hospital while he was also receiving treatment. His second son, 39, assaulted him with a brick after hearing of the shooting.”

A case of murder is under investigation.

The 9mm firearm was confiscated by police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre victim

Investigations within community network points to a tribalist incident as a motive for shooting, says community leader
News
16 hours ago

Families of PMB massacre furious as tavern is open for business the next day

They were cleaning our brother’s blood on one side and serving their customers on the other, say grieving family
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | ‘I had to watch my son’s lifeless body, bullet hole in his head, for almost a day’

A year on, the families of those killed and injured at Mambha Cash & Carry still don’t have closure
News
1 day ago

Nobody has arrived to assist my daughter: mother of 13-year-old 'gang rape' victim

The mother of a 13-year old girl who was allegedly gang raped by three senior boys in an Eastern Cape school hostel says in spite of many promises of ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Sandton nightclub owner jailed for defrauding property traders South Africa
  2. Zondo should have recused himself, says Zikalala Politics
  3. ‘It’s known that Prince Misuzulu suffers from drug addiction’: Prince Mbonisi News
  4. Media personality and raconteur Barry Ronge has died South Africa
  5. SA’s famous blue sofa finds a forever home News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners