×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Families of PMB massacre furious as tavern is open for business the next day

They were cleaning our brother’s blood on one side and serving their customers on the other, say grieving family

10 July 2022 - 20:43 By LWAZI HLANGU

Family members of victims who were killed when gunmen opened fire on patrons in a Pietermaritzburg tavern on Saturday are furious that it was business as usual on Sunday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 14 killed in Soweto tavern shooting South Africa
  2. Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting appears to be a 'random' act, say police South Africa
  3. Four dead and eight injured in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa urges swift action after tavern massacres South Africa

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | Farewell Mr Spit ’n Polish, you were an imperious delight News
  2. Families of PMB massacre furious as tavern is open for business the next day News
  3. I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre ... News
  4. Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners