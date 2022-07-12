×

Hillary Gardee murder accused demands to see postmortem report

12 July 2022 - 09:07
Attorneys representing Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama have written to the state demanding that they be furnished with a postmortem report. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

In preparation for his bail application in the Hillary Gardee murder trial, accused Philemon Lukhele’s attorneys have written to the state seeking clarity on the charge sheet.

In the letter addressed to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the police and the clerk of the court, the defence said they are not sure about some aspects of the charge sheet, such as the cause of death of the deceased, the time or approximate time of death and the place of death.

In their letter, they are asking the police and the NPA whether a postmortem was conducted on the deceased.

“Kindly urgently inform us whether or not, in the process of investigation, a postmortem on the deceased was ever conducted, either by the state or any party,” reads the letter.

The attorneys said if the answer is yes, they want the state to grant the defence access to the name of the person who conducted the postmortem, the actual postmortem report and to have the person who prepared the postmortem report available for purposes of consultation.

“As you are aware, you are entitled to be present during the consultation, and record what transpires during the consultation. We are amenable to any of any other reasonable conditions you might set,” reads the letter.

Hillary Gardee murder accused change their minds and apply for bail

Hillary Gardee murder accused Sipho Mkhatshwa is expected to continue with his bail application on Thursday at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court.
5 days ago

They told the state it needs to indicate its willingness to assist them by close of business on Thursday.

If no response is received, they have instructions to approach an appropriate court to have access to the requested information, they said.

Meanwhile, Lukhele’s legal counsel, Adv Nqobizitha Mlilo, told TimesLIVE that his client, together with the other accused, Sipho Mkhatshwa, were allegedly assaulted in their prison cells on Sunday.

“We confirm that as soon as our clients informed us of the [alleged] assault, and verbal abuse, we lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission,” Mlilo said.

Spokesperson for the department of correctional services Singabakho Nxumalo said the department is not aware of such allegations.

“What is on the record is that there [was a search of the correctional facility] by officials, including the section where inmate Lukhele is detained. This is part of our security procedures. Any inmate alleging to have been assaulted must be referred to our medical section for examination,” Nxumalo said. 

Gardee was kidnapped in Mbombela on April 29 while on her way home from the shops with her adopted three-year-old daughter.  Police allege she was murdered at a lodge owned by Lukhele which he rented out as accommodation for university students.

The case will be back in court on July 22. 

Court rejects application for live streaming of Hillary Gardee murder case

The Nelspruit magistrate's court has dismissed an application brought by the family of Hillary Gardee for the live broadcast of proceedings.
News
4 days ago

No progress in bail bid of Hillary Gardee's murder accused

There has been yet another delay in the bail application of Sipho Mkhatshwa - one of them implicated in the killing of Hillary Gardee.
News
4 days ago

Gardee's alleged murderers charged with 'plotting another killing' from behind bars

State prosecutor drops bombshell in Nelspruit court but refuses to name intended victim for 'safety reasons'.
News
4 days ago
