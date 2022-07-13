×

South Africa

10,000 water-wasting householders to feel the squeeze in Mandela Bay

13 July 2022 - 08:54 By TimesLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay residents have been urged to reduce their daily water consumption by at least 20%. File photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

While Nelson Mandela Bay battles to cope with the prospect of dry taps, authorities have identified 10,708 households in the metro for water restrictions imposed through demand management devices.

This as the department of water & sanitation (DWS) and the municipality intensify efforts to reduce water consumption and repair leaks to address water challenges in the drought-stricken area.

A leak fixing blitz is under way.

So far 5,589 water leaks have been discovered, of which 4,124 have been repaired, the DWS said.

DWS director-general Dr Sean Phillips said while it is feasible to reduce leaks significantly by repairing them, it is not possible to achieve zero leaks in the city because of ageing water infrastructure.

The department has called on residents to reduce their daily water consumption by at least 20% to ensure there is enough water for everyone and to avoid supply interruptions.

Water users in the area are advised to restrict their usage to 50 litres per person per day.

