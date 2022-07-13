×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Man gets life for raping 9-year-old whose gran 'threatened to kill her' if she reported it

13 July 2022 - 14:01 By TimesLIVE
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor and investigating officer for their meticulous work. Stock photo.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence and commended the prosecutor and investigating officer for their meticulous work. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/tinnakornlek

The Bhisho high court has sentenced a 47-year-old man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

The court also ordered Siyanda Madlebe’s name be included in the National Register of Sexual Offenders. The child was his girlfriend's granddaughter.

Luxolo Tyali, the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Eastern Cape spokesperson, said Madlebe and the victim’s grandmother lived together at Gxulu, Keiskammahoek, in 2018 and 2019.

“Their living arrangement was that the victim was sleeping in the kitchen, while her granny and Madlebe slept in the bedroom.

“During the night Madlebe would come to the kitchen, undress the victim and rape her. He would close her mouth with his hand to prevent her from screaming and threatened to kill her if she reported the rape,” said Tyali.

Grandmother due in court for failing to alert police of grandchild's rape

A grandmother will stand trial for failing to report the rape of a minor. Her 12-year-old grandchild was raped by an uncle.
News
6 days ago

The sexual assaults continued until the girl told her grandmother about them. However, she did not believe the child and admonished her.

“The grandmother even threatened to kill the victim with a knife if she continued 'telling lies about her boyfriend'. Even after the girl told her friend, the grandmother refused to believe her.”

Madlebe was only arrested after the victim told her mother, after moving out of her grandmother's home in 2021.

Madlebe pleaded not guilty.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo commended the prosecutor, advocate Nocwaka Blorweni-Tokota, and investigating officer Sgt Candy Gala for their meticulous collection and presentation of evidence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Distraught community relives daughter, mom and granny’s final moments

A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg high court to murdering the women and a seven-year-old he also raped
News
21 hours ago

Afternoon Angels step in to keep children off the streets

In the face of limited aftercare facilities and extracurricular programmes at public schools, the proactive community-led initiative Afternoon Angels ...
News
2 days ago

Two life terms for father who raped children, using them for pornography

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Benoni, on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old man to two life terms and 83 years' imprisonment for rape and ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I was playing pool when I saw a man with an AK-47’: Soweto tavern massacre ... South Africa
  2. As long as the poor are hungry, the rich will never sleep: Kgosientso Ramokgopa News
  3. Thieves are coming for your petrol — Here’s how to protect your tank news
  4. Plan to get me off Meyiwa murder trial was hatched in Ramaphosa’s office, says ... South Africa
  5. Low-skilled Zimbabweans struggle to qualify for SA visas as deadline for expiry ... News

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done