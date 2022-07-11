×

South Africa

Afternoon Angels step in to keep children off the streets

11 July 2022 - 11:14 By TimesLIVE
Confronted with ongoing crime and violence, 29 Cape Town women have opened their township homes to offer safe spaces to schoolchildren in the afternoons.
Image: Supplied

Amid worrying crime and violence, 29 Cape Town women have mobilised to open their homes to offer safe spaces to schoolchildren.

In the face of limited aftercare facilities and extracurricular programmes at public schools, the community-led initiative called Afternoon Angels has been hugely effective in securing the safety and wellbeing of children.

Supported by the NPO Ikamva Labantu, the programme creates safe places to play, do homework and enjoy nutritious meals. Located within the children’s own communities, the home-based sanctuaries run by selfless “Mamas” lessen the risk of children venturing further afield and into harm’s way.

“In the community there is a lot of rape, child abuse, drugs, alcohol and early pregnancy. This is the reason I look after the needs of the children. The programme helps to teach them crime doesn’t pay and that it ruins lives. We talk about everything from early pregnancy to drug abuse, committing crime and its implications for their future,” said Thembisa Panziso, who runs an after-school club in Khayelitsha. 

Most children who attend the after-school clubs are between six and 14 years old and are most vulnerable to gang recruitment. Here they have access to games, toys and books, hygiene packs, school stationery and uniforms.

Focused supervision reinforces positive behaviour that builds strong and healthy social connections. When needed, each club is also able to provide referrals to other Ikamva Labantu services, such as health and psychosocial support, or to government departments.

Within the under-resourced neighbourhoods, the clubs have become immensely popular. Many children want to attend at weekends, and other local youngsters are also seeking them out. Fun aspects include sports activities such as netball and soccer, where local youths are employed as safety marshals and soccer coaches. In addition to a coach stipend, their role enhances self-esteem and builds valuable skills development.

While the refuges provide a much-needed safety net, they also teach by example.

Simamkele Booi said: “Being part of this programme has inspired me to create change in this community by teaching a lot of kids how to be themselves, how to behave and how to speak to people. People here have a lot of problems and can’t handle them by themselves. They need people to rely on and need basic help.”

TimesLIVE

