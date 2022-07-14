×

South Africa

Block of flats on fire in Vrededorp

14 July 2022 - 13:03
Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in the central Joburg suburb of Vrededorp.
Image: Supplied

A block of flats is on fire in Vrededorp, Johannesburg. 

Emergency services spokesperson Nana Radebe said firefighters are at the scene. 

Radebe could not immediately confirm if there were any injuries. 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

