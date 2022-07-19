Health minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing minor symptoms.
“Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today [Tuesday] and the results came back positive and he immediately self-isolated,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.
“He will perform his official duties from home for seven days and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled while others [were] converted into virtual.”
The department said this was a reminder that the pandemic remained and was infectious. This was the reason it continued to report daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.
“Minister Phaahla has received two doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.
“The department would like to remind the public that lifting the Covid-19 restrictions doesn't mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination services remain accessible at all times at selected sites,” Mohale said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Health minister Phaahla tests positive for Covid-19
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Health minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing minor symptoms.
“Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today [Tuesday] and the results came back positive and he immediately self-isolated,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.
“He will perform his official duties from home for seven days and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled while others [were] converted into virtual.”
The department said this was a reminder that the pandemic remained and was infectious. This was the reason it continued to report daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.
“Minister Phaahla has received two doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.
“The department would like to remind the public that lifting the Covid-19 restrictions doesn't mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination services remain accessible at all times at selected sites,” Mohale said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Can Covid-19 cause decreased concentration?
Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?
Fewer than half of applications for Covid-19 distress grants approved
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos