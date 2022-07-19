×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health minister Phaahla tests positive for Covid-19

19 July 2022 - 19:07 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla is in self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. File photo.
Health minister Dr Joe Phaahla is in self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Joe Phaahla on Tuesday tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing minor symptoms.

“Minister Phaahla took tests earlier today [Tuesday] and the results came back positive and he immediately self-isolated,” health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said.

“He will perform his official duties from home for seven days and all his planned contact meetings have been rescheduled while others [were] converted into virtual.”

The department said this was a reminder that the pandemic remained and was infectious. This was the reason it continued to report daily Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.

“Minister Phaahla has received two doses of J&J Covid-19 vaccine which he believes has boosted his immunity against the severity of the virus.

“The department would like to remind the public that lifting the Covid-19 restrictions doesn't mean the pandemic is over, hence vaccination services remain accessible at all times at selected sites,” Mohale said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Can Covid-19 cause decreased concentration?

According to the World Health Organisation , loss of concentration or “brain fog” is one of the symptoms of “long Covid”.
News
1 day ago

Lockdown restrictions have lifted, so why should I still get a vaccine booster shot?

The cabinet has encouraged vaccinated people to get their booster shots, saying vaccination remains the scientifically proven defence against ...
News
12 hours ago

Fewer than half of applications for Covid-19 distress grants approved

The department of social development says it is concerned at the low numbers of approvals for the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grants.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  3. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  4. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  5. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News

Latest Videos

Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro