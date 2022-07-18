×

South Africa

Your Covid-19 questions answered

Can Covid-19 cause decreased concentration?

18 July 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Many people reported experiencing a loss of concentration after recovery from Covid-19 infection. File photo.
Image: 123rf.com
Image: 123rf.com

A recent study has found a loss of concentration and memory impairment are among the most prevalent symptoms six months after infection with Covid-19.

The study, published in the Annals of Clinical and Translational Neurology international medical journal, looked at the neurological symptoms that persisted in patients after they had recovered from mostly mild or moderate Covid-19 infection.

It said after their recovery, most patients reported fatigue (89.3%) and headaches (80.4%) as the most common symptoms.

At the six month follow-up, memory impairment (68.8%) and decreased concentration (61.5%) were the most prevalent, though on average all symptoms showed a reduction in reported severity score at the follow-up.”

The World Health Organisation  said lack of concentration or “brain fog” is one of the symptoms of “long Covid-19”.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), patients who become ill with Covid-19 may suffer damage to their lungs, heart and brain. 

It said the causes for symptoms may include bacterial pneumonia, tuberculosis and worsening symptoms relating to underlying comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension.

The NICD said there is no way to test patients directly for long Covid-19, and encouraged those with persistent symptoms to be examined by a healthcare professional.

Research published in scientific reports found that the most common symptoms of long Covid-19 include headaches (22%), runny or stuffy nose (19%), abdominal discomfort (18%), fatigue (17%) and diarrhoea (13%).

“Covid-19 long-haulers are more likely to experience hair loss, headache and sore throat at the time of infection compared to their counterparts whose symptoms reduce more quickly. Also, those who are obese are at higher risk of experiencing long Covid-19.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE OF YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

Who should still wear a face mask?

This week cabinet warned against complacency around the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.
News
4 days ago

How many Covid-19 infections become long Covid?

Long covid is defined as a persistence of Covid-19 symptoms about four weeks after recovery or a negative test.
News
5 days ago

When could government implement Covid-19 regulations in future?

"In 2022, we need to understand that the virus does not only have acute consequences but also has quite severe long term sequelae, even in those with ...
News
6 days ago

Is there a link between Covid-19 vaccines and monkeypox?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dismissed claims of a link between Covid-19 vaccinations and the monkeypox outbreak.
News
1 week ago
