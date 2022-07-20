×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police say voice notes about children being shot at Orlando school not true

20 July 2022 - 15:10 By TimesLIVE
Police have dismissed as fake news the voice notes about schoolchildren being shot in Soweto. Stock photo.
Police have dismissed as fake news the voice notes about schoolchildren being shot in Soweto. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Gualtiero Boffi

Police on Wednesday said voice notes circulating on social media about schoolchildren being shot in Orlando East, Soweto, were not true.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said there was a cash-in-transit robbery about 800m from the school on Tuesday.

“Police dismiss these voice notes as fake news and as an attempt to scare the community, children in particular,” Masondo said.

Masondo said the district commissioner of police on the West Rand, Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, and the station commander of Orlando police station, Brig Nonhlanhla Kubheka, met the principal of the school mentioned in the voice notes and were assured the pupils were all safe and no such incident happened at the school.

“Members of the public are cautioned to refrain from recirculating these voice notes as they cause unnecessary panic in the community, especially the parents and learners.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

KZN acting school principal suspended over racism, mismanagement claims

The acting principal of Grosvenor Girls' High School in Durban, which faces allegations of racism and financial mismanagement, was suspended on ...
News
4 hours ago

KZN’s start of new school term marred by service delivery protests

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has slammed communities for holding service delivery protests which marred the start of the third school term ...
News
5 hours ago

'The main problem is poverty': residents and experts on defeating crime in Khayelitsha

Police top brass and residents at a crime-fighting imbizo sang songs about Nelson Mandela on Monday and resolved to revisit past successes to ...
News
1 day ago

KZN acting principal and SGB chair killed by unknown gunmen

The SA Democratic Teachers Union in KwaZulu-Natal says the murders of a south coast acting principal and his school governing body chair are acts ...
News
1 day ago

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills everywhere in SA

Almost every aspect of SA society, past and present, black and white, is marred by violence
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy