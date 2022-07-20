×

South Africa

Suspects arrested in connection with Kestell murders abandon their bail applications

20 July 2022 - 13:14
The men were arrested after six women and a man were found dead on a Free State farm.
The men were arrested after six women and a man were found dead on a Free State farm. Stock photo
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm have abandoned their bail applications.

Lerato Selepe and Kamohelo Motankisi are accused of killing the wife of the farmer, Sesi Binta Smit, 55, her son Rhudie Smit, 17, and five female farmworkers. The other deceased are Nokufa Portia Monareng, 30, Lerato Julia Moloi, 33, Mothoduwa Paulina Moloi, 36, Nomasonto Christina Zulu, 56, and Nomasontsha Topsy Maduna, 43.

The duo are facing charges of murder, armed robbery, rape and unlawful possession of firearms.

READ MORE:

Two suspects arrested in connection with seven murders at Kestell farm due in court

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm are due in court on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Two suspects arrested for murders of seven Free State farmworkers

The owner of the farm discovered the bodies on Friday.
News
4 days ago

Seven Free State farmworkers found shot dead

Free State police are investigating the horrific killing of six women and one man at the Lismore farm in Kestell.
News
4 days ago
