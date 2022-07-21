×

Another arrest in the Free State asbestos roof scandal

21 July 2022 - 09:58
The 56-year-old former acting head of department of human settlements in Gauteng will appear in court in relation to an alleged kickback she received from a service provider who was awarded a contract irregularly in the Free State asbestos case.
Image: Olivier Le Moal

The Hawks have made another arrest in connection with the Free State asbestos case.

They said the arrest was made on Wednesday in Alberton, by the unit's serious corruption investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

The 56-year-old suspect will be joining 12 other accused arrested in connection with the case. It is alleged that between 2014 and 2017 an irregular contract was awarded to a service provider for the eradication of asbestos roofs by the Free State department of human settlements.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team for further investigation which culminated in the arrests.

“The suspect, who was the acting HoD of the department of human settlements in Gauteng, [allegedly] authorised the same service provider irregularly in Gauteng,” said the Hawks. It is alleged “she fraudulently received an amount of more than R7m from the service provider”.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday. The other 12 accused are expected to appear before the Bloemfontein high court on September 23.

