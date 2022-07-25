×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Kidnap-for-ransom victim rescued 10 days after being taken hostage

25 July 2022 - 11:05 By TimesLIVE
Five suspects have been arrested for an alleged kidnap-for-ransom case. Stock photo.
Five suspects have been arrested for an alleged kidnap-for-ransom case. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kozzi

A 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped for ransom has been rescued after police swooped on the syndicate.

Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said a team established to crack kidnapping cases arrested five suspects on Saturday night.

The victim was kidnapped on July 13.

The break came when a suspect was caught in Leandra, Gauteng, for allegedly demanding a ransom, he said. A search of his rented property led to the discovery of a firearm with live ammunition, as well as a number of cellphones and multiple SIM cards.

Police then traced the victim to a house in Devon, near Sedibeng, where he was being guarded by three men.

"Further intelligence pointed the team to another premises in Leandra, where another suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of a firearm, multiple cellphones as well as SIM cards.

The five suspects, aged between 35 and 50, will appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as extortion.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Gauteng nurse ‘key’ in kidnapping syndicate probe as cops hit back with charges

Those close to the case in which a businessman was kidnapped say the woman has a case to answer
News
4 days ago

Businessman rescued and reunited with family after kidnapping ordeal

Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah, 69, who was kidnapped in March, has been rescued from his captors in a midnight takedown operation.
News
3 weeks ago

Pretoria businessman rescued from kidnap ring, link found to Western Cape case

Police have rescued a businessman snatched at his workplace in Hercules, Pretoria, on Saturday.
News
1 month ago

CRIME STATS | Kidnappings have increased by more than 100%

Every province experienced an increase in this crime, with Gauteng recording the biggest increase from the same time last year, according to the ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brrrr ... it's snowing over parts of SA South Africa
  2. Durban motorist fined R500 for reversing into parking bay South Africa
  3. Durban toddler found hanging from a tree at school South Africa
  4. ‘You hung Zuma out to dry,’ say ANC KZN candidates at elective conference Politics
  5. 'Ermelo farmer accused of driving over children tried to save my child from ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Full speech: Former president Thabo Mbeki warns SA could face 'Arab Spring'
Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines