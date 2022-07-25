A 25-year-old man allegedly kidnapped for ransom has been rescued after police swooped on the syndicate.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said a team established to crack kidnapping cases arrested five suspects on Saturday night.
The victim was kidnapped on July 13.
The break came when a suspect was caught in Leandra, Gauteng, for allegedly demanding a ransom, he said. A search of his rented property led to the discovery of a firearm with live ammunition, as well as a number of cellphones and multiple SIM cards.
Police then traced the victim to a house in Devon, near Sedibeng, where he was being guarded by three men.
"Further intelligence pointed the team to another premises in Leandra, where another suspect was arrested. He was found in possession of a firearm, multiple cellphones as well as SIM cards.
The five suspects, aged between 35 and 50, will appear in court soon on charges of kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as extortion.
Kidnap-for-ransom victim rescued 10 days after being taken hostage
Image: 123RF/kozzi
