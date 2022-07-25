×

South Africa

LISTEN | Why did Ramaphosa suspend public protector before court gave the go-ahead?

25 July 2022 - 15:42 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mhwebane is again laying her case before the Western Cape High Court. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension.

Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the suspension.

Listen:

Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct to suspended Mkhwebane is “retaliation”.

TimesLIVE

