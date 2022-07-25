Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension.
Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the suspension.
Listen:
Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct to suspended Mkhwebane is “retaliation”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
LISTEN | Why did Ramaphosa suspend public protector before court gave the go-ahead?
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in another bid to challenge her suspension.
Dali Mpofu, for Mkhwebane, has some questions regarding the suspension.
Listen:
Mpofu says President Cyril Ramaphosa's conduct to suspended Mkhwebane is “retaliation”.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Public protector asks president to keep Phala Phala response under wraps
RECORDED | Mkhwebane challenges suspension
How Ramaphosa almost got subpoenaed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos