South Africa

Three men extradited from Lesotho in court for murder of Bonnievale farmer

27 July 2022 - 19:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Tool Wessels was killed during an attack on his farm near Bonnievale on May 13 2019. Three Lesotho men appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with his murder.
Image: Afriforum

Three Lesotho nationals who were extradited from Lesotho to SA this week appeared in the Bonnievale magistrates’ court in Western Cape in connection with the murder of a farmer in 2019.

Moeketsi Hlaudi, Keketso Ntsabisa and Thabiso Ramollo face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

Kapteinsdrift farm owner Tool Wessels, 56, was killed at his farm on May 13 2019. His wife, 55, was seriously injured during the attack.

The accused, who performed seasonal work at the deceased’s farm, made use of their knowledge of the farm to allegedly plan an attack.

Wessels and his wife were beaten, stabbed and had boiling water thrown at them.

The suspects fled the scene with two firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash taken from the scene. A 19-year-old male was arrested and detained the following day.

The three other perpetrators had fled to Lesotho. An application for a warrant of arrest was obtained for their capture.

They were arrested on December 6 2019 and detained with the assistance of the Lesotho police.

"After a lengthy extradition enquiry which was held in Lesotho, investigating officer Sgt Estelle Wessenaar as well as members of the police and Interpol were finally able to receive the accused and transport them over the SA border on Monday," National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

At their first appearance, prosecutor Megan Blows opposed their release on bail pending their trial.

“The matter was subsequently postponed until August 3 2022, for the accused to inform the court whether they intend to apply for bail. The NPA confirms it will vehemently oppose any application for bail pending the criminal trial,” Ntabazalila said.

Western Cape director of public prosecutions Nicolette Bell welcomed the extradition and confirmed it was a result of a joint venture between the NPA, police, Interpol and the department of correctional services. 

TimesLIVE

