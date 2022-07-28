×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sentencing of Ntuthuko Shoba for murder of Tshegofatso Pule

28 July 2022 - 10:19 By TimesLIVE

The sentencing of convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba is taking place on Thursday at the Gauteng High Court.

Shoba was found guilty of orchestrating Tshegofatso Pule's murder in June 2020.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | Pre-sentencing reports in Tshegofatso Pule murder case not ready

A delay in the filing of pre-sentencing reports has led to a postponement in the case of Ntuthuko Shoba, who was found guilty in March of murdering ...
News
2 months ago

Shoba sentencing for Pule's murder set to start on Tuesday

The sentencing proceedings of Ntuthuko Shoba, the man who was found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule, are expected to begin in the high court in ...
News
2 months ago

'We see our family being denied a chance at closure' — Tshegofatso Pule’s uncle reacts to sentencing postponement

Mjonondwane said the NPA did not think the request for postponement was unreasonable considering it was the first in the case.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Lux cuts ties with Operation Dudula — here's why South Africa
  2. Hello world: Academics Tshilidzi Marwala and Thuli Madonsela land global roles South Africa
  3. Suspected Johann Rupert jewellery thief nabbed in Soweto South Africa
  4. Step-aside rule hangs in the balance as ANC’s two biggest provinces call for ... News
  5. WATCH | Mall security guard tries to stop gang of armed robbers with bin South Africa

Latest Videos

200 ANC members implicated in state capture, integrity committee to investigate ...
RECAP: Allegations of Whiskey drinking, dishonesty and delays in Mkhwebane ...