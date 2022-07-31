×

Bakkie rollover leaves one man dead, 10 injured near Ermelo

31 July 2022 - 16:27 By TimesLIVE
A man was killed and 10 others were injured when this bakkie rolled on the R65 near Ermelo on Saturday afternoon.
Image: ER24

A man was killed and 10 others injured when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the R65, about 10km outside Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Saturday afternoon.

“ER24 and the provincial fire and EMS arrived at 5.50pm to find the bakkie upright on the side of the road. Several patients were seen lying around the vehicle,” ER24 said in a statement.

It said the medics found that one man had already succumbed to his numerous injuries.

“The ten other patients, including a three-year-old child, had sustained injuries ranging from minor to critical.”

