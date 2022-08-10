×

South Africa

‘Single mothers cannot afford to raise children alone’: Malema blasts deadbeat dads

10 August 2022 - 10:00
EFF leader Julius Malema called on men to do more in the fight against gender-based violence. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

As SA celebrated national Women’s Day on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema used the party’s annual rally to blast deadbeat fathers.

Speaking in the Eastern Cape, Malema called on absent fathers to support their children instead of making excuses.

“Every time single mothers complain about resources to raise their children they call them names, calling them bitter women, yet they are not there to support their children,” said Malema.

“There is no woman who can ever be a trouble in your life as long as you support your child. Single mothers cannot afford to raise children alone.”

Malema also called on men to do more in the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

He reflected on the recent murders and rapes of women, including that of Hillary Gardee, daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

Malema has message for deadbeats: 'You are as good as dead'

Malema did not hold back during his tweet spree when he called out for people to do better
Politics
2 years ago

Hillary, 28, was found dead outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga after she was reported missing.

“When the whole family of SA is being attacked, where are the men of SA to defend their own?” Malema asked.

“These days, women don’t know where to run to because even if they go to church, they get raped at church. When they run to the traditional councils, they get raped there. When they run home, where they think it’s safe, they get raped there too.”

Malema encouraged victims of rape and GBV to report their cases to EFF branches if they do not receive help at police stations, saying “your tears will never fall. The EFF is there to catch your tears.”

“Go report these crimes at branches of the EFF because we must expose all the abusers.

“We have the responsibility to protect our women. We must make sure our mothers and children are not raped or become victims of GBV,” he said.

