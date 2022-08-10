×

South Africa

Woman's burnt remains found in KZN sugar cane field

10 August 2022 - 16:19
KZN police are searching for the relatives of a woman whose burnt body was found in a sugar cane plantation on Monday. Stock photo.
KZN police are searching for the relatives of a woman whose burnt body was found in a sugar cane plantation on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The remains of a woman, the victim of a suspected necklacing, have been found in a KwaZulu-Natal south coast sugar cane field by farm workers.

Police are trying to locate the woman's family after her body was found on Monday.

“The burnt body of a female in her 20s was recovered when the workers went to investigate the cause of a fire in the sugar cane fields,” said police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo.

“The deceased was burnt beyond recognition and had wires, suspected to be from a tyre, around her neck. The only clothing that was slightly visible were black takkies and navy blue socks.”

Anyone with information about the woman's family is asked to contact W/O Sithole on 076-946-2801/031-781-1710 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

TimesLIVE

