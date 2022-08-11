×

South Africa

Protest over social housing project in Roodepoort

Motorists warned of road closures

11 August 2022 - 10:13
A group of residents protested against their eviction from Tshedzani flats on Thursday morning.
A group of residents protested against their eviction from Tshedzani flats on Thursday morning.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

A volatile protest in Roodepoort affected several routes in and out of the CBD on Thursday morning, but calm has been restored as demonstrators prepare to march on the City of Johannesburg's offices.

A group of residents took to the streets in the morning to protest against evictions from Tshedzani flats, burning tyres and barricading several roads. The flats are rentals offered by the City of Johannesburg’s social housing entity Joshco.

The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) is on the scene and says calm has been restored.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the group will be transported from Roodepoort to Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown for a march down Miriam Makeba Street, turning right onto Carr Street, and left onto Nelson Mandela Bridge, joining Bertha Street in Braamfontein.

They will then turn right onto Jorissen Street until they reach Thuso House, where they will hand over their memorandum of demands to city authorities.

KZN flood victims evicted from illegally occupied hostel

Group was forced to sleep on street as other displaced victims refused to let them into civic hall
News
2 days ago

They are expected to disperse from Thuso House at 1pm.

“Johannesburg metro police officers will be deployed to monitor the march and all affected streets. Motorists are advised to avoid affected streets and use alternative routes such as Ntemi Piliso Street, Pixley Ka Seme Street and Stiemens Street,” Fihla said.

City Power said earlier on Thursday it was unable to respond to outages in and around Roodepoort due to the volatility of the situation.

The entity’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they have been informed by JMPD and other law enforcement agencies of several road closures after protest action by residents during which rubber bullets were fired and cars and property reportedly damaged.

“We have advised our teams to stay clear of the CBD and nearby suburbs to ensure their safety and that of City Power trucks.

“About 40% of the depot service area is affected.”

He said City Power teams will only be deployed in the area when it is safe to do so.

TimesLIVE

Westonaria residents hunt zama zamas finding refuge in their area

Police in Westonaria, west of Johannesburg, spent Wednesday morning dousing fires on several roads after community members protested against illegal ...
News
23 hours ago

Coherent strategy needed to deal with community frustration: Municipal IQ

This week's protest in Thembisa — one of many such protests over the past two months — shows the unhappiness in many communities.
News
6 days ago

Cosatu protest against high crime rates in Cape Town misguided, says Alan Winde

Among union demands are the evaluation of police stations and their commanders by communities.
News
6 days ago
