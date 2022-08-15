A man seen in a video of an apparent physical altercation with two police officers in the Western Cape has been referred to a medical facility for treatment.
While a complaint of assault was lodged by the man against the officers, one of the two law enforcement officials seen in the widely shared video opened a case of assault against him, Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Monday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an inquiry into the incident.
Potelwa said a senior police official located at district level has been appointed to institute an investigation under the police service disciplinary code into the conduct of two officials.
“Preliminary findings reveal the two policemen in the video are from Fish Hoek station and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.
“While criminal investigations into the conduct of police members fall within the ambit of the Ipid, the police internal investigation will focus on whether the members flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members.
“Police management urge that space be given for investigations to unfold. Once the internal probe is finalised, the outcome will be made known.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Counter claims of assault after Fish Hoek video gains traction
Cop accused of brutality opens case against man who lodged complaint
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A man seen in a video of an apparent physical altercation with two police officers in the Western Cape has been referred to a medical facility for treatment.
While a complaint of assault was lodged by the man against the officers, one of the two law enforcement officials seen in the widely shared video opened a case of assault against him, Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Monday.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an inquiry into the incident.
Potelwa said a senior police official located at district level has been appointed to institute an investigation under the police service disciplinary code into the conduct of two officials.
“Preliminary findings reveal the two policemen in the video are from Fish Hoek station and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.
“While criminal investigations into the conduct of police members fall within the ambit of the Ipid, the police internal investigation will focus on whether the members flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members.
“Police management urge that space be given for investigations to unfold. Once the internal probe is finalised, the outcome will be made known.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Ipid investigating alleged police brutality in Western Cape
Thin blue line to the rescue: Cops help with difficult childbirth
Poor working conditions for police in crime-ridden Umlazi in spotlight as top brass pledge to help
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos