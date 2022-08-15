×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Counter claims of assault after Fish Hoek video gains traction

Cop accused of brutality opens case against man who lodged complaint

15 August 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE
Two assault complaints have been lodged after the Fish Hoek incident. File photo.
Two assault complaints have been lodged after the Fish Hoek incident. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A man seen in a video of an apparent physical altercation with two police officers in the Western Cape has been referred to a medical facility for treatment.

While a complaint of assault was lodged by the man against the officers, one of the two law enforcement officials seen in the widely shared video opened a case of assault against him, Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an inquiry into the incident.

Potelwa said a senior police official located at district level has been appointed to institute an investigation under the police service disciplinary code into the conduct of two officials.

“Preliminary findings reveal the two policemen in the video are from Fish Hoek station and had responded to a complaint in the area about a missing individual.

“While criminal investigations into the conduct of police members fall within the ambit of the Ipid, the police internal investigation will focus on whether the members flouted any disciplinary prescripts that relate to the conduct of police members.

“Police management urge that space be given for investigations to unfold. Once the internal probe is finalised, the outcome will be made known.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ipid investigating alleged police brutality in Western Cape

The man can be heard saying he had no idea why he was being assaulted as he came to report a missing person.
News
2 hours ago

Thin blue line to the rescue: Cops help with difficult childbirth

A newborn baby turning blue when the umbilical cord wound around his neck was helped by two Gqeberha police officers.
News
2 hours ago

Poor working conditions for police in crime-ridden Umlazi in spotlight as top brass pledge to help

Police in Umlazi southwest of Durban are making inroads in the fight against gender-based violence despite a shortage of resources - which will be ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women