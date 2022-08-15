The Fish Hoek community policing forum (CPF) said on Facebook two of its members had tried to visit the man but were “denied access to visit the arrested individual in the cells to establish [his] wellbeing”.
Ipid investigating alleged police brutality in Western Cape
Image: GARETH WILSON
A video has surfaced apparently showing a man being assaulted by police officers in the Western Cape.
In the footage shared online, a woman can be heard pleading with the officers to let the man go, but they continue to beat him.
“Leave him alone. Stop it. What are you doing? This is police brutality,” she says.
The man can be heard saying he had no idea why he was being assaulted as he came to report a missing person.
The sequence of events is unclear.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said the incident was brought to its attention on Sunday and is under investigation.
The Fish Hoek community policing forum (CPF) said on Facebook two of its members had tried to visit the man but were “denied access to visit the arrested individual in the cells to establish [his] wellbeing”.
“Police members on duty refused to take the social media post and video of the incident into evidence, and physically ejected both CPF members from the station. A complaint will be made and we will continue to follow up on the original incident.”
Grace Langa, Ipid spokesperson, said: “We have asked investigators to take over the case so we are not yet clear [about the circumstances].
“Ipid will never encourage any brutality against members of the society and also never encourages disrespect of men and women in blue. We need to work together with police to fight crime,” said Langa.
