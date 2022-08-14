Fourth suspect in Gardee case wanted for murder of cop and her sister
14 August 2022 - 00:00
The fourth suspect arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee has been linked to three other killings — two of which are believed to date to May when two sisters were gunned down outside Mbombela. ..
Fourth suspect in Gardee case wanted for murder of cop and her sister
The fourth suspect arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee has been linked to three other killings — two of which are believed to date to May when two sisters were gunned down outside Mbombela. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos