Speaking on behalf of the injured Marikana survivors, Mzoxolo Magidiwana — who was shot nine times during the massacre — said they will only get justice when Ramaphosa is behind bars.
LISTEN | ‘We are still pleading for Ramaphosa to come here’: Marikana widows
They have messages and questions for the president
Widows and families of miners who died in the Marikana massacre have messages and questions for President Cyril Ramaphosa.
