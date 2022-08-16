×

South Africa

LISTEN | ‘We are still pleading for Ramaphosa to come here’: Marikana widows

They have messages and questions for the president

16 August 2022 - 17:36 By Bulelani Nonyukela
Zameka Nungu and Nosihle Ngweyi, two widows who lost their husbands during the brutal killing of miners, speak about how life has not changed for the better, in front of the hill where police killed 34 miners in 2012 in the "Marikana massacre", on July 19 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Widows and families of miners who died in the Marikana massacre have messages and questions for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Listen:

Speaking on behalf of the injured Marikana survivors, Mzoxolo Magidiwana — who was shot nine times during the massacre — said they will only get justice when Ramaphosa is behind bars.

MORE:

'He has blood on his hands': What you said about Marikana staining Ramaphosa's legacy

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legacy be stained by Marikana?
News
8 hours ago

Marikana: Minerals Council says ‘gangs’ are preventing progress in mining communities

The Minerals Council of SA says it has recommitted to ensuring the Marikana massacre does not happen again.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Marikana massacre day of remembrance

It has been 10 years since the Marikana massacre in which 34 miners were killed by police.
News
7 hours ago

Marikana: 'Only 544 of the 2,658 houses promised by government' are complete

Ten years after the massacre of 34 people protesting over pay and conditions at their place of work, the government still has not delivered on its ...
News
6 hours ago
