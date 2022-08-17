“Sibanye, this year our demand for a basic income is R20,000. We have long passed R12,500. Neal Froneman [Sibanye-Stillwater CEO] can’t claim easy victory. The money we are earning today was through the blood of our brothers, through the five-month strike. If he can pay himself R360m per year, surely he can pay you a basic salary of R20,000,” said Mathunjwa.
The massacre remembrance programme included messages from survivors and from the families of the mineworkers who died.
WATCH | Amcu calls for R20,000 basic salary for Sibanye-Stillwater workers
Union says the cost of living has escalated and miners deserve more
Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has argued Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers should receive a monthly salary of R20,000.
He was speaking at the memorial service for those killed in Marikana in August 2012 during a strike in which the demand was R12,500 as a starting wage.
At the time the workers were employed by Lonmin Platinum Mine, which was later acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater.
