×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Amcu calls for R20,000 basic salary for Sibanye-Stillwater workers

Union says the cost of living has escalated and miners deserve more

17 August 2022 - 09:22 By Thabo Tshabalala

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa has argued Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers should receive a monthly salary of R20,000. 

He was speaking at the memorial service for those killed in Marikana in August 2012 during a strike in which the demand was R12,500 as a starting wage.

At the time the workers were employed by Lonmin Platinum Mine, which was later acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater.

“Sibanye, this year our demand for a basic income is R20,000. We have long passed R12,500. Neal Froneman [Sibanye-Stillwater CEO] can’t claim easy victory. The money we are earning today was through the blood of our brothers, through the five-month strike. If he can pay himself R360m per year, surely he can pay you a basic salary of R20,000,” said Mathunjwa. 

The massacre remembrance programme included messages from survivors and from the families of the mineworkers who died.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More than 30 houses have been built for Marikana massacre victims, says Amcu

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union has revealed more than 30 houses have been built across the country for victims of the Marikana ...
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Marikana massacre day of remembrance

It has been 10 years since the Marikana massacre in which 34 miners were killed by police.
News
22 hours ago

Floyd Shivambu: 'Marikana one of the reasons the ANC must and will die'

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on the 10-year anniversary of the Marikana massacre, saying it will be one of the reasons the ANC ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  2. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  3. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  4. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade