“On Wednesday at about 5:30am, private security personnel posted at Seeisoville Stadium in Maokeng arrived at the guard room to relieve the night shift staff,” said Sgt Mahlomola Kareli.
“It was discovered that three female security members namely, Mamokgo Julia Tladi, 44, Gladys Masabata Motoai,37, and Maletsatsi Mofokeng, 39, were nowhere to be found. Their cellphones, and personal belongings were found in the guard room. Maokeng Police were summoned to the scene and a search party was launched.”
The search yielded no results.
Kareli said the women were believed to have been in their official Isidingo security uniform when they disappeared.
Police are calling for the public to help them find the women.
“Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Lt-Col Kobus Erasmus on 082 301 2972 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared through the MySAPS App,” said police.
Cops probe mysterious disappearance of three female guards
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Free State police are probing the mysterious disappearance of three female security guards who vanished while on duty in Maokeng.
The trio were not at work on Wednesday morning when the guards meant to relieve them arrived for their shift.
