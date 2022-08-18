Mbalula responds to claims fuel price drop may be 'hijacked'

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has responded to claims that the upcoming fuel price reduction may be “hijacked” by an increase to the fuel levy.

This comes after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) expressed concerns the government may “hijack” the consumer benefits of an expected reduction in fuel prices and use them to pay for the Gauteng freeway improvement bonds, which e-tolls failed to do.

The AA reported that significant decreases in fuel prices are expected in September based on current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund. It said the expected decreases will not be mitigated by any refunds to the general fuel levy, so they will be substantial.

Data indicates 95 unleaded petrol is expected to drop by about R2.60 a litre and 93 unleaded petrol by about R2.45 a litre. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about R2.30 a litre and illuminating paraffin by almost R2.