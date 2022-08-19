They were accused of conspiracy‚ incitement to commit terrorism and conspiring and attempting to carry out terrorist activities after plotting to blow up the US embassy and Jewish institutions in SA on behalf of terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil).
In an interview with Salaamedia, published on Twitter, their attorney Nadeem Mohamed said because of the nature of the charges, parts of the plea deal they entered into remained confidential.
The 12 original charges were removed to accommodate the charges they admitted to.
At the time, the Daily Maverick reported that in exchange for their guilty pleas, the state withdrew other charges, which included financing terrorist activities and soliciting support for a terrorist organisation.
They pleaded guilty to attempting to travel to Syria twice in 2015 to join Islamic State and Isil for terrorist activities and downloading Isil literature, including manuals on making and acquiring explosives.
Tony-Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a terrorist attack in SA and requesting instructions on how to make an explosive device, mentioning the targets were the US, the UK, Russian or French diplomats, embassies in Pretoria and Jewish interests. He said he would blow himself up in the attack.
According to Newzroom Afrika, the literature downloaded included an e-book called How to Survive the West Mujahid 2015. The material included a step-by-step guide on how to evade law-enforcement and intelligence agencies “so one can ultimately train and carry out an attack”.
Paroled Thulsie twins served their time: correctional services
Image: Alon Skuy
The department of correctional services on Friday confirmed the release of Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie from prison.
Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said they were placed on parole on August 18.
“According to the warrants, their sentences were backdated to their date of arrest and the time spent awaiting trail to be considered as time served. That being a period of five years and seven months.
“Brandon-Lee Thulsie, who was sentenced to eight years, had already served past the minimum detention period of July 8 2020, whereas the 11 years of sentence given to Tony-Lee Thulsie meant his minimum detention period was January 5 2022. Consequently, they were both considered for parole placement in accordance with section 73 of the Correctional Services Act.”
The two would remain in the community corrections system until their sentences expired, said Nxumalo.
The twins' release comes six months after their trial was concluded in the Johannesburg high court. They made a plea agreement with the state after spending six years behind bars awaiting trial on terrorism-related charges.
